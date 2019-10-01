BOSTON — A federal judge has ruled that Harvard University does not discriminate against Asian Americans in its admissions process.

U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs issued the ruling Tuesday in a 2014 lawsuit alleging that Harvard holds Asian American applicants to a higher standard than students of other races.

Burroughs says Harvard’s admissions process is not perfect but passes constitutional muster.

The case was filed by the Students for Fair Admissions, which says it will appeal the decision. Harvard did not immediately comment.

Edward Blum, president of SFFA, is a part-time resident of Maine who has been challenging race-based policies for more than 25 years, starting with a suit alleging that Texas officials had engaged in “racial gerrymandering” in drawing the lines of a Houston Congressional District. Blum had run as a Republican in the the district and lost and the Supreme Court ultimately ordered Texas to redraw the lines for three districts.

He subsequently established two non-profit foundations to pay for similar lawsuits, including one in Alabama that led to a 2013 Supreme Court ruling that struck down a key provision of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Other lawsuits have challenged college admissions standards the consider race.

He and his wife regularly vacationed in Maine since honeymooning in the state in 1981. They live in South Thomaston part of the year, and relocate annually to Florida to avoid Maine taxes and the harsh winters.

The suit drew support from the Trump administration and reignited a debate over affirmative action.

Much of the suit centered on a subjective “personal rating” that Harvard assigns to applicants. The suit says Asian Americans receive lower personal ratings as a result of racial prejudice. Harvard denies any bias.

