CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s InSight lander on Mars has captured the low rumble of marsquakes and a symphony of otherworldly sounds.
Scientists released an audio sampling Tuesday. The sounds had to be enhanced for humans to hear.
InSight’s seismometer has detected more than 100 events, but only 21 are considered strong marsquake candidates. The rest could be marsquakes — or something else. The French seismometer is so sensitive it can hear the Martian wind as well as movements by the lander’s robot arm and other mechanical “dinks and donks ” as the team calls them.
InSight arrived at Mars last November and recorded its first seismic rumbling in April.
A German drilling instrument, meanwhile, has been inactive for months. Scientists are trying to salvage the experiment designed to measure the planet’s internal temperature.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Women’s college basketball: Back on the court, Maine opens with eyes on another conference crown
-
Business
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
-
Things to Do
Tap Lines: Try Maine’s newest breweries all at once
-
Arts & Entertainment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sue British tabloid over private letter to her dad
-
Local & State
Fairfield area school district welcomes new interim assistant superintendent
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.