PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Community Theater Committee gave a presentation to the town council Tuesday evening that discussed the changes the organization endured during 2019 as well as what the committee plans for its future.

Committee secretary Jennifer Watson wasted no time in starting the presentation off by discussing the budget.

“The committee looked into (the) budget to see where cuts can be made,” Watson said. “The committee assisted Jaime (Jensen, the theater manager) in creating a new budget of $96,320 … expected revenue is $62,275, leaving a $34,045 gap which the town funds.”

These rates are reduced in comparison to the 2019 budget which was projected to have $145,366 in costs but just $57,664 in expected revenue.

During a meeting in January, the council voted to reduce that budget by $45,000.

The committee was able to reduce costs for the 2020 budget in several ways, according to Watson.

Of the reduction, $22,000 came from staff reorganization, $2,000 from concession changes and $5,000 from having the manager book the films.

Watson said they also increased ticket prices by $1 and changed the theater’s hours so now it’s closed two days a week to save additional money.

Watson then discussed the committee’s new venture into offering live events.

“One major change is our program for live events,” Watson said. “We want to bring in more revenue but also offer the community a bigger variety of entertainment and things to do in town.”

Watson said that by hosting live events, like concerts and poetry readings, ongoing relationships will form between the theater and Pittsfield community.

“This is an effort to create a sustainable program of live events to establish working relationships with school and community,” Watson said. “It’s not just fundraising, it’s something that’s sustainable.”

After Watson explained the theater’s operations throughout the last year, she then discussed the committee’s goal to have the theater become a 501(c)(3) organization, and separate from town ownership completely.

A 501(c)(3) classification refers to a nonprofit organization that is exempt from some federal taxes.

The committee wants to have the theater budgeted into the town’s 2020 budget in order to give them time to become a full nonprofit. Mayor Timothy Nichols said he would personally be in favor of including it in the 2020 budget.

“If you can come to us with the amount that you just presented, I will go on record and say I’d vote to have it another year,” Nichols said.

But, after the theater becomes a 501(c)(3), the committee wants to have the town separate itself completely from ownership over the property and operations.

“Our ultimate goal is to be a stand-alone nonprofit that can assume ownership of the building and operations,” Watson said.

Ann Mathews, the head of the theater committee, said the group envisions the theater expanding to an “enrichment center.”

“We hope to purchase the building next door and have a new concession stand and accessible bathrooms put in,” Mathews said. “But we also want an art gallery and space to put on programs of all types, like after-school programs and senior citizen programs … We want to add space for live performances and plays; the sky is the limit.”

And according to Mathews, the expanded theater could benefit the community in more ways than one.

“You know what they say, a cultured community brings economic development,” Mathews said.

The Pittsfield Community Theater is located at 137 Main St. in Pittsfield.

