Oh boy. It seems that every time I pay attention to the news it’s always about about a new crime committed by Donald Trump. We all hear about them over and over again. I know that most of what I am hearing is the truth because a lot of what I’m hearing are things that even Fox News and the Wall Street Journal are reporting.

It is as if I was experiencing deja vu on a daily basis but I knew we had never lived through a presidency like this one. I suddenly realized the feeling of deja vu was because I had experienced the O.J. Simpson trial, but now the Trump presidency is the slow-speed Bronco chase down the freeway. The bumbling prosecutors, if they muster the courage to impeach, will be the Democrats, and the jury will be the Senate. The evidence will all be there and it will be overwhelming but they will fail to convict.

In the O.J. case the victims of this miscarriage of justice were the two who were murdered and all of their friends and loved ones as well as the people of California.

In the Trump case, all of the American people are the victims of Trump’s criminality and daily lies. What a sham. What a shame.

Rod Choate

Pittston

