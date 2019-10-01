WATERVILLE — A two-vehicle crash on upper Main Street sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident closed roughly two miles of Main Street, which is also state Route 104, in Waterville and Fairfield, according to Waterville police Sgt. David Caron. Waterville police diverted northbound traffic to Ridge Road. Fairfield police rerouted vehicles headed south toward Waterville along Center Road, or state Route 139.

Caron said that the incident remains under investigation and would not comment on details about the crash, including its cause. He said he and dispatchers were unsure of what hospital the victims were transported to.

“I really don’t know more than that,” Caron said.

The crash was reported near 404 Main St., which is just north of the ramps to Interstate 95.

This story will be updated.

