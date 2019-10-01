WATERVILLE — A two-vehicle crash on upper Main Street sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, police said.
The incident closed roughly two miles of Main Street, which is also state Route 104, in Waterville and Fairfield, according to Waterville police Sgt. David Caron. Waterville police diverted northbound traffic to Ridge Road. Fairfield police rerouted vehicles headed south toward Waterville along Center Road, or state Route 139.
Caron said that the incident remains under investigation and would not comment on details about the crash, including its cause. He said he and dispatchers were unsure of what hospital the victims were transported to.
“I really don’t know more than that,” Caron said.
The crash was reported near 404 Main St., which is just north of the ramps to Interstate 95.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Indian Motorcycle taps into 100-year roots with Japan relaunch
-
Local & State
Shell discovery highlights threat of invasive crab on Maine coast, officials say
-
Business
Agriculture secretary says no guarantee small farms will survive
-
Local & State
Maine DHHS seeks doubling of new child protection caseworkers
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal Oct. 1 police log