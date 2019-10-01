The Wilton CareerCenter has announced its October workshops at 865 U.S. Route 2E.

The following workshops are at no cost to the public. All workshops begin promptly at listed times.

• MEOC-101-Essentials of College Planning is set for 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, Oct. 23. This workshop will introduce people to educational opportunities in general and MEOC services in particular.

This interactive workshop touches on the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career and study skills. The financial aid portion of this workshop will provide an overview of financial basics and the completion of the Free Application of Federal Student Aid.

For workshop details and registration, call 800-281-3703.

• Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

This is an orientation for people with disabilities who are considering vocational rehabilitation services. Orientations are held the first Friday of the month.

Service providers also are welcome to attend. Registration not required.

• Small Business Trainings will be offered by the Small Business Administration. Starting Your Own Small Business, Access to Capital, and Federal and State Resources for Small Business are scheduled.

Most of these workshops are two hours long. For more information, call Bill Card at 622-8555.

• Rumford Area Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation, Region 9 Mexico, will begin at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.

This is an orientation for people with disabilities who are considering vocational rehabilitation services. Orientations are held the third Tuesday of the month. Service providers are also welcome to attend. Registration not required.

CareerCenter partners include WMCA CareerCenter Services and Maine Department of Labor. They are equal opportunity providers. Auxiliary aids and services are available to individuals with disabilities upon request.

To set up an appointment or for more information, call 645-5800, toll free 800-982-4311, TTY: Maine Relay 711.

