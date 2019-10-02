APPLETON — Alternatives to Violence Project Maine will present a free mini-workshop, “Creating a Culture of Peace,” to explore the power we all have to change hostility and destructiveness into cooperation and community.

The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Appleton Library, 2916 Sennebec Road, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization.

Participants can experience a hands-on, experiential session where they can learn how the Alternatives to Violence Project reduces conflict in the world. Through shared experiences, interactive exercises, and games, attendees can learn to see beyond differences and discover the power of AVP Workshops.

Participation is limited to 20 people. This is not a library-sponsored event.

For more information or to register, call 790-0221 or email [email protected].

The Alternatives to Violence Project is an international nonprofit organization that conducts workshops to empower people to lead nonviolent lives through affirmation, respect for all, community building, cooperation and trust.

