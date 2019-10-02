WATERFORD—Maine State Police said a driver operating a gray Pontiac sedan fled the scene Wednesday morning after striking a school bus on Mill Hill Road.

According to a Facebook post by the Maine State Police Headquarters, the sedan was last seen driving south on Route 35, also known as Waterford Road, towards Waterford Village. According to a photo released by the Maine State Police, the sedan has significant front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Trooper Jeremy Pyburn at the Augusta Regional Communications Center, or Deputy Tiner at Oxford Regional Communications Center.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.

This story will be updated.

