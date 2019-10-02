The 3rd annual Maine Luthiers Showcase is set for Oct. 4-6 in downtown Hallowell.

Behind every guitar is a luthier. Never heard of one? A luthier is someone who makes or repairs stringed instruments. The name “luthier” originally came from lute making, but today includes makers of acoustic and electric guitars, banjos, violins, cellos and basses. Hallowell welcomes music and craft fans to celebrate Maine’s stringed instrument makers at the event.

“We’re really excited to be hosting the luthiers again this year at multiple downtown locations.” said music coordinator Chris Poulson in a news release, “There will be music at all live music venues, with something for everyone. From instrumentalists and a singer songwriter showcase, Master Classes and concerts, to evenings of raucous guitar lick exchanges by local veteran guitar heroes including Stevie Jones, Robby Coffin, Rog Sampson, Denny Breau and other great musicians.”

Music performances will be hosted in venues throughout downtown Hallowell including the City Hall Auditorium, The Harlow, the Second Street fire station and in restaurants and pubs on Water Street.

The Maine Luthiers Showcase recognizing Maine’s stringed instrument-making and performing music culture began in 2017, and has quickly grown from a few intimate performances to a weekend-long schedule of live music with demonstrations, lectures, and workshops for all ages relating to the art of lutherie in Maine. “We are excited to have the Luthier Showcase in downtown Hallowell during Maine Craft Weekend. ” said Jamie Houghton, President of Vision Hallowell, which is helping to organize the event, according to the release.

The weekend will feature exhibitions of Maine-made acoustic and electric guitars, violins and other stringed instruments at the Harlow Gallery, demonstrations of the luthier craft and musical techniques and performances by musicians playing these instruments on-stage at multiple venues all over town.

For more information, visit hallowell.org.

