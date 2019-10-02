Max Weinberg’s Jukebox will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., in Waterville.

Weinberg is an American drummer and television personality, most widely known as the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and as the bandleader for Conan O’Brien on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox: A truly interactive experience, Weinberg invites the audience to create the set list, in real time, that he and his crack four piece group will play that night. Performing more than 80 shows so far throughout 2017 and 2018 the group continues to barnstorm the country, blasting out the hits!

From Beatles to Bruce and Stones to Steppenwolf, the band infuses these classics with the respect the songs deserve.

Tickets cost $32-$43.

For tickets, or more information, visit operahouse.org, or call 873-7000.

