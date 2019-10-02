Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal football writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant are joined by MCI coach Tom Bertrand to talk about the Huskies’ showdown with Wells as well as some of this season’s pleasant surprises around the state.
Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
Police converge on Stockton Springs home, but can’t find suspect
-
Varsity Maine
Podcast: Gridiron Gurus, Week 5
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Burnham leads Monmouth Academy girls soccer to win
-
Nation & World
Israeli prime minister’s legal saga reaches critical stage
-
Food & Dining
Skippers seafood in Saco closing its doors
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.