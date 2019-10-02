I met Heather Pouliot while working side by side with her as a volunteer. She brings enthusiasm and passion to everything she sets out to accomplish.

Heather is our neighbor and friend, involved in the Downtown Alliance as board president, trying to strengthen business and shops in Augusta’s downtown.

Heather’s service to community includes serving in the following areas: former board member of the United Way; co-chairwoman of Augusta’s Comprehensive Plan committee; and former vice chairwoman of Augusta Planning Board. Heather is a volunteer with the KVYMCA, a board member of Maine Children’s Trust, and a member of Le Club Calumet.

Heather is part of the future generation who haven’t left Maine but are striving to make a living and a life here in Augusta. She is part of helping foster change in our downtown to improve our city as a whole.

Heather would serve us well as an insightful and thoughtful new councilwoman for Augusta.

Sue Grenier

Augusta

