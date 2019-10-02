Singer/songwriter Iris Dement will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.

DeMent is an acclaimed singer/songwriter whose 1992 debut was “Infamous Angel.”

Combining elements of folk, gospel and country, her rich lyrical landscapes and captivating music have earned two Grammy nominations. and the respect of many of her peers such as John Prine, Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell.

Opener Ana Egge is a Brooklyn based-by-way-of North Dakota singer and songwriter who has recorded 10 albums of original music.

Tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 day of show.

For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.

