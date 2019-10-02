The next session of Waterville Hope’s Place groups will be held at 6 pm. Wednesday nights, beginning Oct. 9, at the Hospice Community Center, 304 Main St., Waterville.

The mission of Hope’s Place is to provide a safe, supportive environment for grieving children, teens and families through peer support groups.

This program serves youth ages 3 to 18 and their parents or caregivers.

Families who have experienced the death of a loved one are encouraged to contact Jillian Roy at 873-3615, ext. 19 ,or email [email protected] for more information or to arrange a pre-group interview.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: