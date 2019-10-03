Wiscasset’s Maine Art Gallery will display a series of fiber landscapes created by nationally recognized textile construction artist, Ardyth Davis. The opening reception will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the gallery, at 15 Warren St., in Wiscasset.

The show will continue weekly, Thursdays through Saturdays, until Oct. 26. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can see in this work the textures and formations of rocks and corals depicted in pleated silks and painted washes on cloth or paper that is torn and restructured to build textured surfaces.

Davis (1930-2015) drew much of her inspiration from the natural patterns and rhythms of coastal Maine where she had summered every year from the late 1950s. She moved to Maine permanently during the last few years of her life. This exhibition showcases the many phases of her eclectic work in fiber arts, incorporating pieces from the 1970s through the 2000s.

After winning number of awards for the excellence of her unusual quilts in the 1980s and 90s, Davis moved further into abstract atmospheric pieces that bring to mind the eons of change in the earth’s composition as seen in its rocks, land and sea forms. She is intrigued by the irony of using a soft, flexible medium to depict the hardness and rigidity of these forms.

For more information, visit maineartgallerywiscasset.org.

