FARMINGTON — A Carthage man is accused of sexually molesting a child under age 15.

Lt. David St. Laurent of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Sept. 27 indicating a possible sexual assault against a juvenile, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

St. Laurent and an investigator from DHHS conducted interviews with the victim as well as William M. Pulk, 62, and collected evidence. A forensic interview took place at a Child Advocacy Center, which St. Laurent and DHHS investigator observed, St. Laurent said.

Following the investigation, Pulk was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

Pulk is being held without bail at the Franklin County Detention Center. He is expected to go before a judge Friday.

A conviction on the sexual contact charges is punishable by a maximum 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

