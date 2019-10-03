Maine health officials say four more cases of lung illness related to e-cigarette products have been reported.

Five Mainers – four adults and one youth – have now been diagnosed with lung illness after using e-cigarette products, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday morning.

Similar cases have been reported in 45 other states and one U.S. territory. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 12 deaths in 10 states and more than 800 hospitalizations have been attributed to the lung illness.

Gov. Janet Mills has directed the CDC to work with the Maine Office of the Attorney General to increase compliance checks on e-cigarette products to prevent sales to youth.

No deaths have been reported in Maine. The cases in Maine were reported between the second week of August and the end of September and involve patients who exhibited symptoms similar to those identified in other states, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, fever and fatigue.

The Maine patients reported a history of using e-cigarette products or smoking materials containing tetrahydrocannibinol, or THC, the active ingredient in cannabis. Other patients reported using THC and nicotine, while a third group reported using only e-cigarettes that contain nicotine, according to the CDC.

Vaping has been viewed by many users as a safer alternative to smoking. But the surge of vaping-related illnesses has intensified concerns about a dramatic increase in use of e-cigarettes among school-aged children, and the absence of regulation and knowledge about the short- and long-term health effects.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker last week announced a four-month moratorium on the sale of vaping products, while Rhode Island is working on a ban of flavored e-cigarettes, which are being criticized for being marketed toward youth. New York state and Michigan also previously banned flavored e-cigarettes.

It was not immediately clear whether Maine state officials are seeking a ban on flavored e-cigarettes. State Sen. Rebecca Millett, D-Cape Elizabeth, is introducing a bill that would ban the sale of all vaping products until it can be determined whether they are safe to consume.

“Maine has been a leader in addressing public health risks associated with tobacco use and vaping,” said Maine CDC director Nirav Shah. “Regardless of whether you are using e-cigarettes for tobacco, cannabis or flavoring, you are inhaling something that could harm your lungs. And we must remember that smoking regular combustible cigarettes remains the leading preventable cause of death in the United States.”

Maine passed a law this year that taxes e-cigarettes the same as combustible tobacco products, as well as a law sponsored by Millett that prohibits vaping on all Maine school grounds.

Maine also requires people to be at least age 21 to purchase vaping and tobacco products.

“As a Tobacco 21 state and with robust youth prevention and compliance measures in place, Maine is already committed to protecting our residents from the harmful effects of e-cigarettes,”said Jeanne Lambrew, Maine health and human services director, in a statement. “But we must do all we can to keep these products out of the hands of Maine youth, as well as discourage use among adults.”

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Maine reports first case of vaping-related illness that has stricken more than 500 nationwide

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: