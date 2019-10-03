The Kennebec Valley Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus of Waterville will hold its annual show at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, 61 Pleasant St., in Waterville.

This year’s theme is Malt Shop Memories which will feature songs from the 50s and early 60s. The show also will include featured quartet Port City Sound, from the greater Portland area, guest chorus Major Lift Acapella Chorus from Gardiner as well as chorus quartets.

The Chordsmen are under the direction of Kathy Robitaille of Alna. The chorus consists of gentlemen ages high school to the eighties who amazingly find common ground in their love of music and singing together.

Tickets cost $15 general admission. Tickets are available from chorus members or at the door.

For more information, visit kennebecvalleychordsmen.com or call 568-3538 or 437-9274.

