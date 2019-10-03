Maine Craft Weekend, a annual statewide tour of Maine craft studios, businesses and events, is set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6.

The event offers an opportunity for the public to explore the life and work of craft artists and businesses in the state, and for artists to connect with craft enthusiasts, collectors and visitors behind-the-scenes. This is an educational, community-oriented and family-friendly event.

Examples of participating sites include private artist studios, glass blowing studios, outdoor installation sites, non-profit craft organizations, craft-based schools, craft beer breweries collaborating with artists, and pop-up shops.

For a complete list of participants or for more information, visit mainecraftweekend.org.

