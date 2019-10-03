The Augusta Nature Club will hold is annual fall trek Wednesday, Oct. 9, in its education center at Capital Area Technical Center, 40 Pierce Drive, Augusta; on rain or shine.

Those who plan to attend are asked to meet at the Greenhouse Parking Lot at 9 a.m.

For information, call Heide Munro at 622-7395.

