The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present Newpoli, an Italian/Mediterranean world music ensemble, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the center located at 804 Washington St., in Bath.

Newpoli crosses through time, culture, and musical styles as it performs modernized, old-world taranta music from southern Italy and surrounding countries. The high-energy ensemble stirs up a mesmerizing sound that melds traditional Italian folk music, Greek and Turkish grooves, Mediterranean and Spanish colors, and a contemporary sensibility they call Ritmi della Terra—Mediterranean Pulse.

Their new album “Mediterraneo,: released in October 2018, takes a deeper look at cultures that influenced the folk traditions of Southern Italy. It speaks about the Mediterranean Sea as a unifying element culturally and musically, as well as from a humanitarian perspective — a bridge that facilitates exchange between countries rather than a wall that divides us. The band found beautiful traditional songs from Basilicata and Puglia, songs that have not been rerecorded in modern times to add to the CD. Mediterraneo includes original and traditional music along with songs the band had developed many years ago that have since taken on a life of their own.

Newpoli is fronted by singers Carmen Marsico and Angela Rossi.

Tickets cost $25 in advance or $28 at the door.

For advance tickets and information call, 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

