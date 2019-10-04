Talks aimed at keeping southern Maine’s NBC affiliate on the region’s primary cable system are apparently going down to the wire.
Spectrum cable company and Tegna, the owner of WCSH-TV, have a 9 p.m. Friday deadline to reach a carriage agreement to allow the cable company to carry the station’s programming. On Wednesday, WCSH posted a notice on its website saying talks had broken down.
Carriage agreements cover the fees that cable systems pay channels to carry their programming. If the two sides fail to reach an agreement, Spectrum, which is owned by Charter Communications, has said it will likely pull the channel from its cable system. WCSH-TV carries its own local newscasts, along with NBC programming, such as “Sunday Night Football,” “This is Us,” and “The Voice.”
The negotiations between Spectrum and Tegna cover dozens of television stations around the country, according to a Tegna spokeswoman, who said fewer than 40 stations are involved. Tegna owns 62 television stations and four radio stations in the U.S.
Andrew Russell, a spokesman for Charter Communications, said that talks between the two sides were continuing. Likewise, a spokeswoman for Tegna said by email that the company is trying to reach a deal with Spectrum “as we have with hundreds of other cable and satellite providers over the past several years.”
This story will be updated.
