MOUNT VERNON — Alice Olson, head librarian at the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library, will conduct a four-week Wednesday morning story program from 10 to 11 a.m. through Oct. 30 at the library at 344 Pond St.

The program will include story time and a craft.

The theme will center around silly stories, autumn, scarecrows, and of course — Halloween.

For more information, call the library at 293-2565.

