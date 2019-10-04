WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

HOUSE VOTES

BORDER SECURITY EMERGENCY: The House has passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 54), sponsored by Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., that would end the national emergency related to the U.S.-Mexico border that was declared by President Trump on February 15. A supporter, Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., called the declaration “an end run around this Congress’ power of the purse and an offense to the Constitution.” An opponent, Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., said the declaration was necessary because “our immigration system is on pace to be overwhelmed by a million immigrants pleading asylum.” The vote, on Sept. 27, was 236 yeas to 174 nays.

YEAS: Chellie Pingree, D-1st District; Jared Golden, D-2nd District

OPIOIDS TRAFFICKING TASK FORCE: The House has passed the Joint Task Force to Combat Opioid Trafficking Act (H.R. 3722), sponsored by Rep. James R. Langevin, D-R.I., to authorize the formation of a joint task force at the Homeland Security Department to improve border security activities that prevent narcotics such as fentanyl and other synthetic opioids from entering the United States. Langevin said that, with the border with Mexico accounting for at least 75 percent of all opioids seized by law enforcement agencies, the task force was needed to help inter-government and private sector parties increase coordination and information sharing to prevent opioids from crossing the border. The vote, on Sept. 27, was 403 yeas to 1 nay.

YEAS: Pingree, Golden

There were no key votes in the Senate this week.

