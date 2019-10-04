NORTH ANSON — Emily Edgerly scored two goals to lead the Madison girls soccer team to a 3-1 win over Carrabec in a Mountain Valley Conference game Friday.

Grace Linkletter added a goal for the Bulldogs (8-2). Suzanna Curtis had nine saves.

Ashley Cates had seven saves for the Cobras (4-6).

HALL-DALE 2, BUCKFIELD 0: KK Wills and Madisyn Smith each scored goals to lead the Bulldogs over the Bucks in Farmingdale.

Lily Platt and Rita Benoit had assists for Hall-Dale (9-1-0).

Ruby Cyr had 11 saves for Buckfield (7-3-0).

BOYS SOCCER

RICHMOND 8, GPC 1: Andrew Vachon had a hat trick and an assist to pace the Bobcats to the Class D win at home.

Dakotah Gilpatric and Justin Vachon added a goal and two assists for Richmond (6-1-1) while Max Viselli, Kyle Tilton and Chance Taylor one apiece. Connor Vashon and Tilton combined to make two saves.

Ethan Doan had the goal for GPC (0-8-0) and Isaac Steward made 13 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

WINTHROP 4, BOOTHBAY 1: Hannah Duley scored on a penalty corner assisted by Maddie Perkins to break a 1-1 tie at the 17:57 mark of the second half as the Ramblers (12-1) pulled away from the Seahawks (5-5) at Boothbay Harbor.

Brooklyn Gaghan opened the scoring for Winthrop on a feed from Duley but Chloe Arsenault answered with an unassisted goal just a minute later as the teams entered halftime all even.

Perkins and Gaghan added a goal in the second half to round out the scoring for the Ramblers.

Jaelyn Crocker recorded 16 saves for Boothbay, while Madison Weymouth only needed to make one save for Winthrop.

