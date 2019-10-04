Maine recently set a record high temperature and a record low temperature. We are told the world is on fire and extremes are becoming the new normal. Last week we watched as children rallied around the world to protest what we are doing to our planet.
Al Gore was awarded a Nobel Peace prize in 2007, and 16-year-old Greta Thunberg may also receive a prize for her scolding of world leaders at the UN. Gov. Janet Mills recently addressed the UN Climate Action Summit and pledged Maine will be carbon neutral by 2045.
Maine’s record high is “today” in geological time, specifically it was on July 10, 1911, 108 years ago. At that time Czar Nicholas II was the emperor of Russia, The Great War (World War 1) was several years in the future, and the Model T Ford was only in its third year of production.
Thirty-four states (68%) have record highs more than 50 years old. Only two state have set record highs in the last 20 years. Low temperature records also do not support the often-stated extremes. Fourteen states have record lows over 100 years old. Only three states, Maine included, have set record lows in the last 20 years. A review of temperature records in world capitals shows Africa, Asia, Europe, and North and South America with some records set over 100 years ago.
The “scientific” argument for human-caused global warming is even less compelling than a review of temperature records but that is for another letter.
Joe Grant
Wiscasset
