PITTSTON — At a special town meeting Wednesday, voters approved authorizing the selectmen to spend up to $6,000 from the sale of a tax-acquired property earlier this year on a heat pump for the Town Office.
Town Clerk Deborah Barry said in all, 14 people voted, and the majority voted in favor of the warrant.
The town has worked through Efficiency Maine, a quasi-state agency that sponsors programs to increase energy efficiency, to find a certified installer and to secure quotes on a heat pump for the Town Office, at 38 Whitefield Road.
The next step in the process will be to reach out to the vendors who have expressed interest in the installation project, Selectwoman Jane Hubert said, and arrange for installation.
