FARMINGTON — The state has dismissed a threatening charge against Wilton man for insufficient evidence, according to a Farmington court document.
Wilton police arrested Korey J. Lizine, 48, on Sept. 11 on the charge of threatening with a dangerous weapon — an ax.
A woman, who was a previous tenant at a residence at 530 Main St., told police that following a dispute, Lizine picked up an ax and threatened her with it, according to police.
Assistant District Attorney Kayla M. Alves dismissed the case Sept. 26.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Colby College honors courageous acts of reporters and photojournalists
-
Local & State
Portland trying advanced stoplight technology on Franklin Street
-
Varsity Maine
Golf: Mt. Ararat heads to state championships as big favorites
-
Nation & World
Bernie Sanders’ campaign confirms that he suffered a heart attack
-
Nation & World
House panel subpoenas White House for documents on Ukraine