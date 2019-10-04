FARMINGTON — The state has dismissed a threatening charge against Wilton man for insufficient evidence, according to a Farmington court document.

Wilton police arrested Korey J. Lizine, 48, on Sept. 11 on the charge of threatening with a dangerous weapon — an ax.

A woman, who was a previous tenant at a residence at 530 Main St., told police that following a dispute, Lizine picked up an ax and threatened her with it, according to police.

Assistant District Attorney Kayla M. Alves dismissed the case Sept. 26.

