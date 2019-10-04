Korey J. Lizine Franklin County Detention Center photo

FARMINGTON — The state has dismissed a threatening charge against Wilton man for insufficient evidence, according to a Farmington court document.

Wilton police arrested Korey J. Lizine, 48,  on Sept. 11 on the charge of threatening with a dangerous weapon — an ax.

A woman, who was a previous tenant at a residence at 530 Main St., told police that following a dispute, Lizine picked up an ax and threatened her with it, according to police.

Assistant District Attorney Kayla M. Alves dismissed the case Sept. 26.

 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
wilton maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.