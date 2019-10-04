Wilton Day Extension Homemakers met on Sept. 12 for their program planning and election of officers. As of January, the group will have a new president because Hazel Flagg will step down.

The new officers are President Lynette Hinkley, Vice President Cherilyn Klinker, Secretary Mary Kalel and Treasurer Mavis Lane.

The following programs will be held at St. Luke’s Church, 59 High St.:

• Faith Jones from “Dreamin Fahm” will talk about her farm and all the wonderful things they make at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10;

• the group will get together at 10 a.m. Beverly West will teach how to make casserole covers Thursday, Oct. 17;

• the meeting at 10 a.m. will include who to make ornaments for the Rotary Tree on Thursday, Nov. 14;

• the group’s craft fair is set for Saturday, Nov. 16. For more information about the fair or interested in having a table, call Becky Tyler at 779-7995.

Also, for the months of October and November, the group will collect boxed tissues for the two Wilton elementary schools. Boxes can be dropped off at the Wilton Town Office, 158 Weld Road.

Anyone is welcome to visit any and all meetings.

For more information, call Flagg at 645-2423.

