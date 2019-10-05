WATERVILLE — Thomas College and Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will host a business breakfast on what to expect from Maine’s legislature in the 2020 Session.

The breakfast will be held from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus at 180 West River Road, according to a news release from the college.

Lobbyists Jim Mitchell and Josh Tardy will review carryover legislation, legislation still sitting on the appropriate tables, and they will weigh in on emergency legislation that may be forthcoming.

Tardy has put his legal and political experience to work for clients since 2011. He is highly regarded for his expertise in Maine’s political arena and, within the Maine Republican Party, is often relied upon for his wise counsel, according to the release.

Tardy is a practicing attorney. He served eight years in the Maine House of Representatives, including six years in caucus leadership positions. Tardy serves as chairman of Gov. Paul LePage’s Judicial Selection Committee and chair of the Federal Appointments Advisory Committee for Sen. Susan Collins. He previously served as chairman of Collins’ 2014 re-election committee and chairman of the 2016 Trump campaign in Maine.

Widely regarded as one of Maine’s leading lobbyists, Mitchell has been advocating on behalf of various client interests at the Maine Legislature for more than two decades. Mitchell has developed and executed numerous comprehensive integrated lobbying efforts to educate public officials, guide accurate and persuasive messaging and help shape prudent public policy, according to the release.

Mitchell has been active in Maine politics for more than 30 years; he served as chairman of the Maine Democratic Party and later ran in a primary for U.S. Congress. He has also worked as campaign manager or strategic advisor for campaigns for U.S. Congress, Governor and U.S. Senate and served as statewide co-chairman on a Presidential campaign.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics at Thomas College’s Spann Student Commons.

The cost of the business breakfast is $18 for members, $25 at the door and for nonmembers. Breakfast is included with the reservation.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 873-3315.

