A dinner for Farmingdale seniors is planned for noon Thursday, Oct. 17, at Highland Avenue Methodist Church, 35 Highland Ave., in Gardiner.

There will be special door prizes, there will be no takeouts.

To make a reservation, call the Farmingdale Town Office before noon Friday, Oct. 11, at 582-2225.

