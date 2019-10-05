Fairfield’s Victor Grange 49 has announced this year’s window workshop schedule at the hall located at 144 Oakland Road in Fairfield Center.

The following gatherings have been scheduled:

• Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2-5 p.m.: Set up — unload U-Haul, set up tables and jigs (four to five people are needed).

• Thursday, Oct. 17, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;

• Friday, Oct. 18 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.;

• Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.;

• Sunday, Oct. 20, noon-6 p.m.; and

• Monday, Oct. 21, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: take down — move tables, jigs etc.

Note: The estimated time for one person to build one insert is one hour, thus the reason for the team approach. Eight different stations will be set up and can use up to 10 volunteers per shift to build the inserts. All tasks are simple, easy to learn and some can be done while sitting down.

At this point, there are approximately 200 inserts to build, so a lot of help is needed. A four-hour shift is the norm and a great way to get into the rhythm of things, but all time donated is appreciated. The workshop is a chance meet other people, and to help yourself and others save money and energy, while helping the environment.

This is the fourth year that Victor Grange 49 has made inserts its community service project. In that time, more than 750 inserts have been built for 92 homes, plus 28 low income. This year the Grange building itself will benefit from 41 window insets to be built, that and its two new furnaces’ fuel usage should be cut immensely.

For more information, call 313-0717 (can receive texts), 509-1317, leave a message if no answer, or email [email protected]. Messages also can be left at 453-9476.

