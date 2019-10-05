FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Extension Association will hold its 100th annual meeting and public supper from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Chesterville Town Office, 409 Dutch Gap Road, Chesterville.

The annual meeting will follow and then entertainment will be provided by Owen Kennedy. Kennedy is a 14-year-old fiddler from Winthrop, whose love of traditional music and enthusiasm for performing has captivated audiences from all over the world.

Supper will cost $10 per person; reservations are required by Oct. 9. Make checks payable to Franklin County Extension Association and mail to University of Maine Cooperative Extension, 138 Pleasant St., Suite 1, Farmington ME 04938.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, contact 778-4650 or [email protected].

