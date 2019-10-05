WATERVILLE — Landen Gillis scored off an assist from Levi Olin in overtime to give Winslow a 2-1 win over Waterville in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B boys soccer action Saturday.

Winslow got an own goal in the first half to open the scoring. JJ Carey made six saves for the Black Raiders (8-2-1).

Chase Daigle scored off an assist from Chris Williams for Waterville (5-5-0) and Aiden Travares stopped six shots.

BRUNSWICK 3, MT. BLUE 2: Lane Foushee scored three goals, including the winner for the Dragons (9-1) against the Cougars (4-3-2) at Farmington.

Alfonso Miguel assisted on Foushee’s first goal, Liam Driscoll assisted on his second and Sebastian Miguel on the third.

Jack McDiarmid had 10 saves for Brunswick. Xander Gamey totaled 12 for Mt. Blue.

GIRLS SOCCER

GARDINER 3, LAWRENCE 0: Three different players scored as Gardiner used a balanced attack for the KVAC B win.

Anita Goulette, Emma Bourget and Catarina Johnson each scored for the Tigers (2-8-0). Annabelle Ladner-Hudson, Ava Goraj and Jill Goddard had an assist apiece.

Lawrence dropped to 0-10-0.

RICHMOND 7, VINALHAVEN 0: Abby Johnson scored a hat trick to lift the Bobcats to the Class D win.

Bry Shea added two goals for Richmond (6-3-0) while Lorelei Zoulamis and Lindsie Irish had a goal apiece.

Vinalhaven falls to 0-7-0.

WATERVILLE 5, WINSLOW 1: Paige St. Pierre and Sadie Garling each scored twice to lead the Purple Panthers to the KVAC B win in Waterville.

Jayda Murray added a goal for Waterville (9-1-0) while Jacie Richard made six saves.

Isabelle Fleury stopped eight shots for Winslow (5-4-2).

FIELD HOCKEY

CONY 3, MT. ARARAT 1: Faith Leathers-Pouliot had a goal and an assist to lead the Rams to a victory over the Eagles in Topsham.

Anna Reny and Julia Reny each had goals for Cony (6-4), while Mallory Audet added an assist. Emily Douglas had five saves.

Holly Temple had the lone goal for Mt. Ararat (8-3).

SKOWHEGAN 10, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Alexis Michonski had a hat trick to pace Skowhegan to the KVAC A win in Lockport.

Kayla Furbush added two goals and three assists for Skowhegan (10-0-0) while Nori Tibbets also had two goals. Hannah McKenney chipped in a goal and two assists and Samantha Bonneau and Emily Reichenbach had one goal apiece. Mackensie McConnell and Rachel Tuck combined to make three saves.

Vickie Balla made 24 saves for the Windjammers (3-8-1).

