LEICESTER, Mass. — Garrett Poussard rushed 31 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns as the Husson football team scored a touchdown in every quarter and beat Becker 28-12 on Saturday.

Patrick Cullen gave Husson (1-3) the lead when he caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from David Morrison in the first quarter. Becker (2-3) got within a point on a 10-yard run by Randy Morgan, but missed the extra point. Tyler Halls then pushed Husson’s lead to 14-6 when he caught Morrison’s second TD pass, this one for 15 yards, in the second quarter.

Becker got within two on a 29-yard pass from Mac Kimball to Alpha Berry, but failed on a two-point conversion attempt. Husson then put it away on 14 and 6 yard scoring runs by Poussard.

CURRY COLLEGE 34, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 31: The Nor’easters (2-3, 0-1 Commonwealth Coast Conference) scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but their final drive stalled in a loss to the Colonels (1-3, 1-0) in Milton, Mass.

Ryan Gaboury caught touchdown passes of 11 and 2 yards from Brian Peters in the fourth as UNE closed to within three points with 10:02 left. Peters completed 33 of 49 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns. Gaboury caught 10 passes for 108 yards, while Cobey Johnson caught five passes for 89 yards and Mikey Brennan had four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Zach Levy rushed 13 times for 216 yards and three touchdowns for Curry.

TUFTS 33, BATES 28: Brendan Costa passed for 200 yards and rushed for 62, but the Bobcats (0-4) couldn’t rally past the Jumbos (2-2) in Lewiston.

Tufts broke open a close game by scoring 23 straight points in the second half. Trailing 14-10, the Jumbos took the lead on a 70-yard pass from Frank Roche to Jacob Carroll with 6:10 left in the third. A safety made it 19-14 in favor of Tufts before Winton Blount and Brendon Dolan caught touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to stretch the Jumbos’ lead to 33-14.

Bates scored two late touchdowns, a 1-yard run by Christian Sanfilippo and a 24-yard pass from Costa to Parker Smith, but couldn’t finish the comeback.

WESLEYAN 20, BOWDOIN 13: Glenn Smith scored on a 31-yard run with 3:52 left as the Cardinals (4-0) beat the Polar Bears (0-4) in Brunswick.

Nate Richam-Odoi scored Bowdoin’s only touchdown on a 59-yard run and finished with 174 rushing yards. Michael Chen hit field goals from 40 and 24 yards, the second tying the game at 13-13 with 6:15 left.

Dario Highsmith caught an 8-yard pass from Ashton Scott for Wesleyan’s first score. Scott added a 9-yard run in the second half.

Smith finished with 108 yards rushing.

WILLIAMS 17, COLBY 0: First-half touchdowns from Frank Stola and Joel Nicholas put the Ephs (4-0) in the driver’s seat against the Mules (0-4) in Waterville.

Stola caught a 5-yard scoring pass from Bobby Maimaron early in the first quarter. Andrew Schreibstein then kicked a 27-yard field goal before Nichols scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.

Matt Hersch completed 15 of 26 passes for 133 yards for Colby. Chris George rushed 16 times for 58 yards.

WPI 51, MAINE MARITIME 20: Sean McAllen rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns as the Crimson and Gray (5-0) rolled to a win over the Mariners (0-5) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Connor Field added 102 yards rushing and a touchdown for WPI, while Julian Nyland completed 10 of 13 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Nikolas Moquin passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns for Maine Maritime.

