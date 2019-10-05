PRESQUE ISLE — The University of Maine at Presque Isle has received its largest-ever grant.
The university announced it’s one of 64 institutions nationwide to receive a U.S. Department of Education grant worth $2.5 million, to be dispersed over five years.
Debbie Roark from UMPI said the money will allow the institution to begin new bachelor degree programs in computer science and health administration. Also part of the plan is an increase in experiential learning, regardless of major.
The university hopes the new offerings created by the grant money will help to attract more students to campus.
