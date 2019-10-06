“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

So says the Second Amendment of the Constitution’s Bill of Rights. Please note that the reason that the people have a right to keep and bear arms is clearly stated that the reason is to maintain a well-regulated militia. There is nothing about arms being used to shoot a burglar, a home invader, or someone out to beat up on you. The right to bear arms is to preserve the security of a free state.

The dozens of mass killings over the past few years were not committed by a well-regulated militia. They were committed by evil people hell-bent on killing as many innocent people as quickly as they could. For the most part, those killers were “law-abiding” U.S. citizens until they went on their killing sprees.

Now, let’s discuss their weapon of choice, the AR-15. Even in the semi-automatic mode, the AR-15 can fire 45 to 60 rounds a minute, and as much as 1,000 rounds a minute in fully automatic mode. And an AR-15 can be easily adapted to fire in automatic. I’m 76 and have hunted since I was 12 years old and have shot many deer. I never needed more than two shots to drop a deer, usually only one. I used a 30-30 rifle, over 90 years old, which only holds six bullets.

I figure the only reason I need a rifle that fires 45 to 1,000 rounds a minute would be if I wanted to kill a whole lot of people in a very short time. Which I have no plans on doing at any time.

Conclusion: Only murderers actually need an AR-15.

Peter P. Sirois

Madison

