AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Scott A. Bagley, 54, of Waterville, on March 5, 2019, in Waterville: aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, six-year Department of Corrections sentence; aggravated operating meth laboratory, six-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Christina C. Beaulieu, 34, of Warren, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 14, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Miyah J. Bennett, 22, of Wilmington, North Carolina, operating vehicle without license June 30, 2018, in Sidney, $150 fine.

Ricky J. Chaput, 47, of Chelsea, operating under the influence Aug. 17, 2019, in Randolph, $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Taylor Cote, 21, of Whitefield, on Aug. 20, 2019, in Hallowell: operation of defective vehicle, $150 fine; failing to make oral or written accident report, dismissed.

Katie E. Cushing, 30, of Randolph, on July 17, 2019, in Gardiner: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, six-month jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, six-month jail sentence. On July 25, 2017, in Augusta, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, four-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but nine months suspended, two-year probation. Unlawful possession cocaine base Aug. 14, 2019, in Gardiner; $400 fine, $400 suspended, six-month jail sentence.

Brandon R. Darveau, 26, of Auburn, domestic violence assault Aug. 17, 2019, in Waterville, 10-day jail sentence.

Alijah M. Foss, 19, of Carmel, operating vehicle without license Aug. 24, 2019, in Hallowell, $150 fine.

Danyielle M. Gillis, 35, of Gardiner, failing to make oral or written accident report May 12, 2019, in West Gardiner, $200 fine.

George W. Gray, 67, of Hallowell, operation of defective vehicle Aug. 6, 2019, in Hallowell, $300 fine.

Jessica Heyer, 33, of West Gardiner, habitually truant student July 12, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Byron K. Jackson, 39, of Gardiner, operating under the influence Sept. 26, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Cletus Thelton Jernigan Jr., 59, of Waterville, criminal trespass July 29, 2019, in Waterville; two-day jail sentence. On July 24, 2019, in Waterville: criminal trespass, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, 48-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 23, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Benjamin E. Kormann, 25, of Farmingdale, operating under the influence Aug. 24, 2019, in Hallowell, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

John R. Lefebvre Jr., 29, of Augusta, on May 14, 2019, in Windsor: domestic violence assault two-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 170 days suspended, two-year probation; criminal mischief, dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 2, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Justin Lugo, 22, of Augusta, theft by receiving stolen property and illegal possession of firearm Sept. 19, 2019, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Douglas E. Mansir, 47, of South Gardiner, assault July 20, 2019, in Gardiner, $300 fine, 45-day jail sentence.

Michael L. Meader, 37, of Canaan, operating without safety equipment Aug. 3, 2019, in China, $100 fine.

Ashley M. Miller, 28, of Winslow, violating condition of release April 5, 2019, in China, $150 fine.

Addam D. Moffett, 41, of Monmouth, operating vehicle without license June 15, 2019, in Monmouth, $150 fine.

Christina A. Moffett, 41, of Monmouth, permitting use of license or identification card June 15, 2019, in Monmouth, $100 fine.

Lora A. O’Kelly, 50, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Sept. 28, 2019, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence.

Ethan C. Pierce, 45, of China, operating without safety equipment Aug. 3, 2019, in China, $100 fine.

Dana L. Pitcher, 43, of Eagle Lake, on Sept. 29, 2019, in Winthrop: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine.

James Price, 39, of Winslow, on Aug. 8, 2019, in Winslow: assault, $300 fine, six-month jail sentence; indecent conduct, 30-day jail sentence; assault, dismissed.

Bryan M. Quiroz, 35, of Waterville, on July 4, 2019, in Gardiner: operating under the influence, $600 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked July 24, 2019, in Clinton, dismissed.

Nicole L. Reynolds, 42, of Winthrop, operating under the influence Aug. 18, 2019, in Winthrop, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Ian G. Riley, 34, of Portland, operating without safety equipment Aug. 16, 2019, in Winthrop, $100 fine.

Christian J. Roney, 43, of Waterville, domestic violence terrorizing Oct. 29, 2017, in Waterville, 364-day jail sentence all but four days suspended, one-year probation.

Dalton G. Sawtelle, 20, of Monmouth, operating vehicle without license July 3, 2019, in Monmouth, $150 fine.

Marty L. Small, 37, of China, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Aug. 21, 2019, in South China, $400 fine.

David R. Strain, 36, of Vassalboro, domestic violence assault Oct. 10, 2018, in Augusta, three-year jail sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation. On Aug. 17, 2019, in Augusta: operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; failure to register vehicle, dismissed.

Darien Gonzalez Thiesfeldt, 24, of Augusta, operating vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions June 2, 2019, in Litchfield, $150 fine.

Joseph Trask, 50, of Clinton, on Oct. 1, 2018, in Gardiner: unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, nine-month jail sentence. On Oct. 23, 2018, in Gardiner: unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, nine-month jail sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, nine-month jail sentence; violating condition of release, six-month jail sentence.

Alexis Wadleigh, 18, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor July 29, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Michael Wilson, 35, of Warren, operating unregistered ATV Aug. 1, 2019, in China, $200 fine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: