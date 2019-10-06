IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 7:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lambert Avenue.

10:20 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Belfast avenue.

1:51 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Tall Pines Way.

2:53 p.m., needles were recovered on Cony Street.

3:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:29 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported at Townsend Road and Marketplace Drive.

4:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

6:53 p.m., suspicious activity reported on South Belfast Avenue.

7:15 p.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:23 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.

8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Morse and Cony streets.

9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

Sunday at 1:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gannet Street.

IN HALLOWELL Sunday at 1:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 11:59 a.m., Joshua Horne, 32, of Augusta was arrested on the charges of robbery, terrorizing and violating conditions of release following a report of a strong arm robbery on Water Street.

7:45 p.m., Elizabeth Riley Evans, 30, of Augusta was arrested on the charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a report of a motor vehicle accident on Civic Center Drive.

SUMMONS

IN HALLOWELL Saturday at 3:27 p.m., a 55-year-old Pittston man was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: