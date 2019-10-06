IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 7:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lambert Avenue.
10:20 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Belfast avenue.
1:51 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Tall Pines Way.
2:53 p.m., needles were recovered on Cony Street.
3:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
3:29 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported at Townsend Road and Marketplace Drive.
4:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.
6:53 p.m., suspicious activity reported on South Belfast Avenue.
7:15 p.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:23 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.
8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Morse and Cony streets.
9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.
Sunday at 1:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gannet Street.
IN HALLOWELL Sunday at 1:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 11:59 a.m., Joshua Horne, 32, of Augusta was arrested on the charges of robbery, terrorizing and violating conditions of release following a report of a strong arm robbery on Water Street.
7:45 p.m., Elizabeth Riley Evans, 30, of Augusta was arrested on the charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a report of a motor vehicle accident on Civic Center Drive.
SUMMONS
IN HALLOWELL Saturday at 3:27 p.m., a 55-year-old Pittston man was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Israeli archaeologists claim to have found ancient city
-
Local & State
Portland City Council moving ahead with ban on plastic straws
-
Nation & World
Nibbled away: Tens of thousands of goats munch Greek island into crisis
-
Uncategorized
Carthage man, 57, injured after crashing pickup truck into ditch
-
Morning Sentinel
Morning Sentinel Oct. 7 police logs