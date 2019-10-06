ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Rodgers looked quite comfortable at the home of the Dallas Cowboys – again.

Green Bay’s star quarterback kept his team moving to a big early lead with more dazzling plays at AT&T Stadium, Aaron Jones scored a career-high four touchdowns and the Packers bounced back from their first loss by hanging on for a 34-24 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Rodgers zipped a sidearm throw to Robert Tonyan to fix one broken play, flipped a left-hander to Tra Carson to rescue another, and helped Green Bay improve to 5-0 inside the retractable-roof stadium where the two-time MVP’s first win was the 2011 Super Bowl.

VIKINGS 28, GIANTS 10: Kirk Cousins threw two touchdowns to Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook ran for 132 yards and Minnesota (3-2) made life miserable for Daniel Jones and New York (2-3) in every way possible in a win over East Rutherford, N.J.

The win came just a week after the Vikings did little in a 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears and Thielen insisted the team had to stop being one dimensional on offense, relying solely on the run.

And that’s exactly what Minnesota did. It hit the Giants with a bit of everything in ending the two-game winning streak Jones engineered since replacing Eli Manning at quarterback. The Vikings gained 490 yards on offense and took a knee inside the New York 5 to end the game.

BILLS 14, TITANS 7: Josh Allen threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns as Buffalo (4-1) beat Tennessee (2-3) in a defensive showdown for its third straight win in this series, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Bills now have won three consecutive games away from Buffalo for the first time since 2004, though so many Buffalo fans traveled here it felt much more like a home game. It’s also the first time they’ve started a season perfect through three road games since 1993.

This game featured two of the NFL’s stingiest defenses, with the Titans fourth giving up 15.5 points, and the Bills fifth, allowing 15.8 points a game. Jordan Phillips had a career-high three sacks as Buffalo sacked Marcus Mariota five times even with three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan back from his four-game suspension for performance enhancers.

TEXANS 53, FALCONS 32: Deshaun Watson threw for a career-high 426 yards and tied his personal best with five touchdown passes, including three to Will Fuller to lead Houston (3-2) past the Falcons (1-4) at home.

A week after scoring a season-low 10 points in a loss to Carolina, Watson and Houston’s offense bounced back on a day he was 28 of 33 and became the first player to top 400 yards passing against the Falcons since Week 16 of 2012.

SAINTS 31, BUCCANEERS 24: Teddy Bridgewater passed for 314 yards and four touchdowns and New Orleans (4-1) beat visiting Tampa Bay (2-3).

With Bridgewater getting increasingly accustomed to playing for the injured Drew Brees, he had his best game yet for New Orleans (4-1) against a Tampa Bay defense that entered the game ranked second to last in the NFL against the pass.

EAGLES 31, JETS 6: Nate Gerry returned an interception for a score, Orlando Scandrick took a strip-sack the distance and host Philadelphia (3-2) routed New York (0-4).

PANTHERS 34, JAGUARS 27: Christian McCaffrey tied a career high with 237 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns, Brian Burns returned a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown and had a strip-sack in the fourth quarter, and Carolina (3-2) held on to beat Jacksonville (2-3) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

McCaffrey set a franchise record with an 84-yard TD run and scored on a 5-yard run when he somersaulted into the end zone. He also caught an 18-yard TD pass from Kyle Allen before leaving with five minutes remaining after cramping up.

RAVENS 26, STEELERS 23, OT: After Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph was knocked unconscious by a head-high hit in the third quarter, Justin Tucker made a 46-yard field goal in overtime to lift Baltimore (3-2) past the Steelers (1-4) in Pittsburgh.

CARDINALS 26, BENGALS 23: Rookie Kyler Murray ran for a touchdown and led Arizona (1-3-1) on a drive to Zane Gonzalez’s 31-yard field goal on the final play as the Cardinals got their first win under Coach Kliff Kingsbury, beating the Bengals (0-5) in Cincinnati.

RAIDERS 24, BEARS 21: Josh Jacobs scored his second touchdown of the game with a leap from the 2-yard line with 1:57 to play, capping a 97-yard drive that helped Oakland (3-2) rally after blowing a 17-point lead to beat Chicago (3-2) in London.

BRONCOS 20, CHARGERS 13: Phillip Lindsay ran for 114 yards, Denver’s defense forced three turnovers and the Broncos (1-4) got their first win under Vic Fangio by defeating Los Angeles (2-3) in Carson, California.

