RANDOLPH, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have identified the motorist who died when his car collided with a tractor-trailer in the town of Randolph.

Troopers say 23-year-old Anthony Ortega of Framingham, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead at the scene early Saturday.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 50-year-old Mark Mellish of Bellows Falls, Vermont, was not injured.

State police said Sunday that they are continuing to investigate the crash.

Randolph is the town where seven motorcyclists were killed in a chain-reaction crash in June.

