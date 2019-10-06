RANDOLPH, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have identified the motorist who died when his car collided with a tractor-trailer in the town of Randolph.
Troopers say 23-year-old Anthony Ortega of Framingham, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead at the scene early Saturday.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, 50-year-old Mark Mellish of Bellows Falls, Vermont, was not injured.
State police said Sunday that they are continuing to investigate the crash.
Randolph is the town where seven motorcyclists were killed in a chain-reaction crash in June.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal Oct. 7 police log
-
Local & State
Amsterdam-bound flight makes emergency landing in Bangor
-
Sports
Jay Gruden fired by Washington after 0-5 start to 6th season
-
Nation & World
1 of 2 men wanted in deadly Kansas bar shooting arrested
-
Sports
Colts shut down Mahomes, Chiefs offense in 19-13 victory