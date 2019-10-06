Because of the minimum wage increase, disabled people can no longer work. My son has worked in a sheltered workshop for 20 years — he made money, was proud, and it gave him something to look forward to. The Department of Labor shut it down because they say the workshop has to pay minimum wage

The young adults that were working in grocery stores are no longer working because the stores can’t pay a job coach and pay minimum wage. If these disabled adults don’t have a day program to go to, they sit home and watch TV.

Are we going back in time? What can be done?

Nancy L.Thurston

Augusta

