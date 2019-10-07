The Friends of the Belgrade Public Library will sponsor a coloring contest for the harvest festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Community Center, 1 Center Drive, in Belgrade Lakes.

The contest is open to elementary school children. There will be first- and second-place prizes awarded to the children in the different age groups. The age groups are: children 9-12 years old, 6-8 years old and 5 years old and younger. Children are able to select from different coloring pages in order to participate.

The winners of the contest will be announced at 2 p.m. Oct. 12.

For more information, contact Judy Johnson at 495-2101.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: