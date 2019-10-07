The Fayette Historical Society will hold its annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Fayette Central School, 2023 Main St., Fayette.

Those interested in booking a table for the craft fair should call Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886. 

