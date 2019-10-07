FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital will host its second Fall into Wellness Block Party, a free family oriented educational and fun event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Bass Room and on the hospital campus at 111 Franklin Health Commons, according to a news release from the hospital.

Festivities will include a children’s play area with a bounce house, face painting, lawn games, farm animals, a photo booth, a giant operation game, and pumpkin decorating. There also will be NorthStar ambulance tours, health screenings and free flu shots on the Healthy Community Coalition’s mobile health unit.

Firefighters from the Chesterville Fire Department will teach fire safety using their smokehouse. And several community programs plan to be present including the Western Maine Children’s Museum, Spruce Mountain Adult Education, Western Maine Community Action, Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, and Community Dental, among others.

According to Tania Dawson, clinical educator and an organizer of the event, “On that weekend, we will also have a dental student and nine medical students and from the University of New England onsite to help out and experience this community and see what it is like to practice rural medicine. This Fall into Wellness Block Party gives us an opportunity to celebrate all the good work we do here,” according to the release.

WKTJ 99.3 FM will do a live remote on location with interviews with exhibitors.

For more information, call Dawson at 779-2554.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: