CANTON, N.Y. — Saige Knight, of Oakland, has been selected for membership into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Psi Chi, the international psychology honorary society.

Knight is a member of the class of 2020 and is majoring in psychology. Knight attended Messalonskee High School.

To be eligible for membership, students must have an overall grade-point average of at least 3.3, a psychology average of at least 3.4 and be in the top 35 percent of their class.

