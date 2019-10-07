Old Orchard Beach police are investigating the deaths of two residents last Thursday in separate locations.
Capt. David Hemingway said the cases have been referred to the state Medical Examiner’s Office, which will conduct toxicology tests.
Hemingway said he would not speculate on whether the deaths of a 52-year-old man on Portland Avenue and a 32-year-old woman on Evergreen Avenue were caused by drug overdoses.
“They were both on prescription medication but neither death is considered to be suspicious,” Hemingway said.
