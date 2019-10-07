AUGUSTA — A task force created by Gov. Janet Mills is taking comments about how to best manage the growing use of all-terrain vehicles in the state.
Maine is home to more than 6,000 miles of trails, and annual ATV registrations number more than 70,000. The state has said Democratic Gov. Janet Mills created the task force to look at what the growth of ATV use has meant for Maine. It’s paying special attention to the issue of ATV use on private land.
ATV riding has long been popular in the state’s rural areas.
The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says the task force will review the comments and submit recommendations to Mills by Jan. 1. The panel will also look at maintenance standards for the state’s trails.
