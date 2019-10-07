The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash late Saturday in Madison that sent a 49-year-old Florida woman to the hospital with serious head injuries.
Crystal Drbal, 49, was found unconscious in the bushes after being ejected from a 2004 Harley-Davidson driven by George Chestnut, 59, of Madison, according to Chief Deputy Michael O. Mitchell.
The crash occurred at about 11:45 p.m. on Nichols Street, Mitchell said.
Chestnut was not injured and was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, according to Mitchell.
“The investigation thus far revealed that the operator of the motorcycle, George Chestnut, … lost control of his 2004 Harley-Davidson on Nichols Street, struck the curb and threw both occupants from the bike,” Mitchell said in a prepared statement.
“Neither Chestnut nor Drbal were wearing helmets. Drbal was transported to the Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan for treatment of a severe head injury.”
The accident remained under investigation Monday, according to Mitchell, who said speed was also believed to be a factor in the crash.
