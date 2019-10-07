WATERVILLE — The Planning Board got its first look Monday night at a proposal to develop a 75-unit mobile home park off West River Road, between the Village Green and Countryside mobile home parks.

The project would increase the mobile homes in that area to about 225.

The proposal by Rick Breton, owner of L/A Properties LLC, and Countryside and Punky Meadows mobile home parks, would add the 75 mobile homes on 63 acres he owns. Breton does not own Village Green, which has about 10 mobile homes. Punky Meadows has about 20 mobile mobile homes and Countryside about 120.

The 75 would be added to the north side of Countryside, Breton told the board.

He said he hoped to start developing the expansion in late spring or early summer. People who would live in the park would buy their own mobile homes and pay lot rent, Breton said, to a question from board member Tom Nale.

“The lots will not be sold,” Breton said.

Board member Bruce White asked how large the homes would be. Breton said they would typically be 24-by-40 feet or 28-by-48 feet.

“There will be some single wides, but we’re trying for double wides because everyone’s going to double,” he said.

A neighbor to the property, Jeff Pellerin, said his mother-in-law lives in the area also and he is going to be concerned about buffers, drainage and trash associated with the development. He said there is nothing worse than having dumpsters near his mother-in-law’s house, clanging and making noise and waking up the dog and cat.

“There’s 50 to 60 trucks bringing their trash through our back yard,” Pellerin said. “We don’t really like that.”

He added that buffers will need to be installed to protect their properties.

“Right now, it’s wide open,” he said.

Randy Butler, senior project engineer for Dirigo Engineering, of Fairfield, is working on the proposal, and said he and Breton likely would come before the board again in a couple of months.

Board Chairman Paul Lussier told Pellerin that at the next meeting, when the proposal is to be discussed, there will be more-detailed plans and abutting property owners will be notified of the meeting.

City Planner Ann Beverage said earlier Monday the city’s Site Plan Review and Subdivision Ordinance calls for the developer to present a preliminary plan and a final plan for the proposal.

“If everything is provided that we need to see and they meet all the requirements, we’ll combine the two (plan reviews),” she said.

The mobile home parks are located just south of Webb Road, off West River Road.

In the future, Breton may add more mobile homes, but that plan would be part of a separate application, according to him and Butler.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: